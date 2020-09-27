Karnataka: 24 held after raid on gambling den

As per the police, it has also recovered Rs 3,51,060 from the spot. (Photo: ANI)

Kalaburgi (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): As many as 24 people were arrested after the police raided a gambling den last night, police said on Sunday morning.

"A raid was conducted at a place in Fartabad police station limits of Kollur village, where gambling was taking place. Police nabbed 24 accused who were playing a card game and recovered Rs 3,51,060 from the spot," said Kalaburgi Police Commissioner N Sateesh Kumar. (ANI)

