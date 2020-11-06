Karnalyte Resources Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN) today announced its financial results and corporate highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company completed the previously announced prefeasibility study for the Proteos Nitrogen Project, engaged MNP LLP ("MNP") to advise the Company as it moves through a strategic review process and prepared for a well workover development project at its Wynyard Potash Project.

As previously announced, the Karnalyte Board of Directors (the "Board") initiated a strategic review process to evaluate a broad range of potential strategic alternatives available to it including the evaluation of its existing and future projects and analyzing potential financing alternatives with a focus on determining what is in the best interests of Karnalyte and maximizing value for all of its shareholders. MNP, a leading Canadian accounting, tax and business consulting firm was appointed as strategic advisor to support this review. In addition to assisting with the evaluation of a range of strategic alternatives, MNP is providing an independent review of the prefeasibility study Karnalyte recently completed on its Proteos Nitrogen Project. The Company has been working closely with MNP throughout the quarter and continues to work with MNP on this engagement. Karnalyte will provide an update once the review of the prefeasibility study is completed.

POTASH – WYNYARD POTASH PROJECT

Market Update - For the most part, market prices for potash continued to be bearish throughout most of the third quarter of 2020 with a slight rise in September of 2020. Analysts are predicting that prices for muriate of potash (MOP) will increase in the fourth quarter due in part to an increase in demand expectations and a near-term decrease in supply due to outages from Nutrien and a reduction in exports from Belarus. For now, analysts are projecting modest increases in potash prices into 2021 as the global potash oversupply continues to be depleted and strikes in Belarus and shutdowns at Nutrien decrease the available supply. Karnalyte continues to monitor the situation.

As previously announced, the Company began preparation for a well workover development project at the Wynyard project site during the quarter and this project was completed subsequent to the end of the quarter. The project consisted of two parts. One was perforation work on the disposal well tubing throughout the approved injection zones of the Deadwood and Winnipeg Formations to increase the flow rate of waste brine that the well will accept. This technique is a standard tool developed for the oil and gas industry in North America and ultimately may allow for increased flow through the disposal well thus providing savings to the operating costs of Phase 1 of the Wynyard project. The second part of this project was to perform a temperature log test to demonstrate whether or not there is fluid leakage from the well to the overlying strata. Regular successful tests are necessary to allow the continued operation of the potash plant which cannot operate without functioning disposal wells. The project was a success in that a significant amount of disposal zone volume was added by the perforation work. As well, the test, pumping cold water into the well, recorded a temperature change that met the provincial government regulations.

