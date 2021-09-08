Karnal: Thousands of farmers hold sit-in protest

Farmers in huge numbers marched towards government offices in Karnal

Thousands of farmers gathered in the northern Indian state of Haryana to protest agriculture laws have pitched tents outside a key government office.

After talks between farmer leaders and officials failed on Tuesday, protestors marched towards the office in Karnal district.

Several farmer leaders were detained and released later.

Authorities had imposed restrictions on gatherings and snapped internet services ahead of the protests.

Despite the orders, farmers congregated at the main grain market in Karnal in huge numbers.

After the failure of talks on Tuesday evening, they marched towards the government building.

Water cannons were used to stop them as farmers broke through barricades. Videos from the spot show farmers shouting slogans and attempting to climb over barricades.

The latest protests have been organised in response to the violence that broke out during a similar demonstration in Karnal on 28 August.

Farmers had been blocking a highway when police began a baton-charge to disperse them. At least 10 people were reportedly injured in the violence and one of them died from a heart attack a day later, according to farm groups.

Anger intensified after a video of a top government official, instructing police officers to "smash the heads of farmers", went viral on social media.

The official has since been removed from his post but farmers are demanding that a murder case be filed against him.

Tuesday's protests also came days after a rally in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh which was described as the largest-ever protest by farmers so far.

Thousands of farmers have been on strike since November, demanding the repeal of laws that they say will shrink their incomes.

The government says the legislations will help farmers in the long run, but farmers say they will weaken their position and make them dependent on corporates.

Several round of talks have failed to break the deadlock - and the farmers have also rejected a government offer to put the changes on hold.

Protesters have been camped on the outskirts of Delhi for the past 10 months. A nationwide strike is planned on 27 September to protest against the laws.

The demonstrations present the biggest challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced.