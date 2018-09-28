Karlsson plays 25:05 in Sharks debut; Flames edge San Jose 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — James Neal's first goal of the pre-season stood up as the winner as the Calgary Flames edged Erik Karlsson and the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday.

Karlsson was making his Sharks debut after being acquired from Ottawa just before the puck dropped for training camp in a blockbuster trade.

The two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenceman played a team-high 25:05 and helped set up Antti Suomela's goal to make it 1-0 at 10:24 of the first.

Neal's goal came at 13:35 of the second and gave Calgary a 4-1 lead before Suomela added his second of the game late in the period.

Mark Giordano, Travis Hamonic and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames, while Timo Meier added one for the Sharks with a little over nine minutes to go in the third to make it a one-goal game.

Mike Smith made 23 saves for the win as Martin Jones stopped 18-of-22 shots in a losing cause.

The Canadian Press