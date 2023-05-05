Karlsson, Fox, Makar named Norris Trophy finalists

NEW YORK — Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers are the three finalists for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best defenceman.

Karlsson led all blueliners with a career-high 101 points this season and became the sixth defenceman in NHL history to break the 100-point plateau. Karlsson was also the first to do so since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.

The 32-year-old Swede won the trophy in 2011-12 and 2014-15 as a member of the Ottawa Senators. It's also Karlsson's fifth time being named a finalist.

Makar, last year's winner, had 17 goals and 49 assists in 60 games, ranking second among all defencemen in points per game. The 24-year-old becomes the fourth player in NHL history to be named a Norris Trophy finalist at least three times in their first four campaigns, joining Bobby Orr, Brad Park and Denis Potvin.

Fox, who won the award in 2020-21, had 12 goals and 60 assists in 82 games this season.

The winner will be revealed during the NHL awards show on June 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.

