Karlsruher vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations against German second division side Karlsruher today. Jurgen Klopp’s team have been on a training camp in his native Germany and play their first official game of the schedule at BBBank Wildpark in Karlsruhe.

The Reds have strengthened their squad in signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with both new recruits in line to make their non-competitive debuts later today. Fabinho, however, has been left back in England after a major money bid from Saudi Arabia, while there are reports both Jordan Henderson and Luiz Diaz could follow him there.

Liverpool were always likely to rebuild after such a poor season last time out and, transfer talk aside, today’s game offers Klopp a chance to see his new players fit into the system, as well as to test the fitness of the more familiar face. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Liverpool team news: Szoboszlai makes debut in Starting XI

Luis Diaz will be desperate to get back among the goals

16:45 , Dom Smith

Luis Diaz was firing in the early part of last season, but he then missed 31 games of the season after suffering a serious injury in early October.

He will be desperate to get among the goals tonight, as he looks to rediscover his goalscoring form ahead of the coming season.

Karlsruher lineup is out

16:36 , Dom Smith

Karlsruher have named 34-year-old former Germany international Lars Stindl in their starting XI to face Liverpool. The Bundesliga 2 side finished seventh in the league last season.

Karlsruher XI: Drewes; Jung, Franke, Bormuth, Heise; Rossman, Gondorf, Wanitzek; Stindl, Schleusener, Nebel

Subs: Eisele, Weiss, Beifus, Burnic, Brosinski, Zivzivadze, Herold, Thiede, Marino, Arase, Souchard, Ersungur

Szoboszlai starts for his Liverpool debut

16:12 , Dom Smith

Jurgen Klopp has named an intriguing lineup for tonight’s friendly. Szoboszlai does indeed make his debut, while Alexis Mac Allister has been named on the bench and could come on for a debut of his own.

There are also starts for youngsters Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Clark; Salah, Diaz, Szoboszlai; Nunez.

Subs: Jaros, Mrozek, Gomez, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Scanlon, Doak, McConnell, Koumas, Quansah.

Liverpool joined in midfield hunt

16:05 , Dom Smith

Liverpool have the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Romeo Lavia on their shortlist as they prepare for the possibility of losing Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League.

Another player Liverpool are very interested in is the Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure, and now they have been joined in the race to sign him by French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The full details of the story are here.

A new No8 in town...

15:43 , Dom Smith

This could be the day that Liverpool fans get to see their new £60million man Dominik Szoboszlai.

He has been given the No8 shirt, worn previously by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, and may give it its first run-out tonight...

Full details of Szoboszlai’s new shirt number has be found here!

No Henderson tonight?

15:22 , Dom Smith

Jordan Henderson remains very much in the news at the moment as Al Ettifaq — currently managed by his former teammate Steven Gerrard — seek to swoop in and land the England midfielder.

He has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Saudi club but the clubs are not aligned yet on a potential transfer fee. With this in mind, Fabrizio Romano reports that Henderson will not be in the squad for this evening’s match against Karlsruher.

He reports that despite being with the squad, Henderson has not travelled to the game.

It will be interesting to see what happens.

Liverpool legend hits back at ‘outrage’ over Jordan Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia

15:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

The “outrage” over Jordan Henderson potentially earning £700,000-a-week in Saudi Arabia is misguided, according to Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.

The former striker manages Saudi second-tier side Al Qadsiah and would welcome Henderson linking up with manager Steven Gerrard after much-publicised talks with Al-Ettifaq.

Read the full story here!

Prediction: Liverpool to win 3-1

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Predicting anything from pre-season friendlies, much less ones taking place so early in the summer, is a fool’s errand, but you have to think that Liverpool should win this game quite comfortably.

The likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai will be eager to make a fast impression and Klopp demands 100 per cent from his players at all times, competitive game or not.

It’s a strong squad Liverpool have taken to Germany and they should kick things off with a handsome victory here.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Liverpool team news: Szoboszlai and Mac Allister in for debuts

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool travelled to Germany without Fabinho, who looks set to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad in a £40million transfer.

However, captain Jordan Henderson did make the journey despite also being heavily linked with a switch to the Gulf state with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.

New signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will hope to make their respective debuts against Karlsruher, though Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott will not return to training until Thursday after their European Under-21 Championship success with England.

It remains to be seen if Thiago Alcantara will be fit enough to feature as he works his way back to full fitness after injury.

Ben Doak, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell, Marcelo Pitaluga, Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf, Vitezslav Jaros, Fabian Mrozek, Lewis Koumas and Jarell Quansah are the youngsters looking to play a part, having all been included in Klopp’s travelling squad.

Where to watch Karlsruher vs Liverpool

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, Karlsruher vs Liverpool is available to watch live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Live blog: You can also follow the game live via Standard Sport’s match blog.

14:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Karlsruher.

Kick-off from Germany is at 5.30pm BST.