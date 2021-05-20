Karlie Kloss Shares Rare Photo with Baby Levi, Throwback Pregnancy Pictures: 'My Heart Is Full'

Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss is giving fans a rare glimpse of her life as a first-time mom.

On Thursday, the supermodel, 28, shared an adorable snap on Instagram of her baby boy Levi Joseph, 10 weeks, as well as never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy.

In the sweet mother-son shot, Kloss is sitting outside while her son, dressed in a too-cute panda onesie, rests on her chest.

The new mom, who shares baby Levi with husband Joshua Kushner, also posted a picture of a Mother's Day gift she received of Levi's foot and handprints. In addition, Kloss shared a picture of her bottom half as she pumps breastmilk.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel also included several photos of her baby bump while pregnant with her first child.

Kloss shared one picture of her bare stomach while posing in a mirror and another of her family members putting their hands on her belly.

"My heart is full ❤️," the mom of one captioned the post.

Kushner announced on March 14 that their child was born. "Welcome to the world," the new dad wrote on his since-deleted Instagram account. Last month, Kloss shared the first photo with her son and revealed his name.

In the picture, shared on Instagram, Kloss showed herself holding her baby's hand while wearing an Alison Lou ring that said, "Mama."

Kloss and Kushner first announced their pregnancy in October, PEOPLE exclusively reported.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to Kloss told PEOPLE at the time. "She will be the most amazing mother."

The arrival of their son came nearly three years after the Kode with Klossy founder married her businessman husband in October 2018 during a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.

The bride wore a custom Dior gown (which took over 700 hours to create) for the ceremony. The couple continued their wedding celebration the following June with a star-studded party in Wyoming.

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE at the time.