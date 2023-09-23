Karlie Kloss Shares Rare Photo with Her 2 Kids: 'Quick Stop Home for Cuddles'

The supermodel shares sons Elijah and Levi with husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss/Instagram Karlie Kloss and her sons

Karlie Kloss is loving life as a mom!

The supermodel, 31, paused her hectic work schedule to spend time with newborn son Elijah Jude and big brother Levi Joseph, 2, at home earlier this week, which she documented with a photo shared on her Instagram Story Friday.

In the snap, Kloss sat on a couch next to Levi and smiled at him as she held baby Elijah and a piece of paper with notes on it.

“Quick stop home for cuddles ❤️,” the mom of two, who shares her kids with husband Joshua Kushner, wrote with the photo.

Karlie Kloss/Instagram Kloss shared a rare photo of her with her sons Elijah and Levi on Instagram

In a prior post, Kloss detailed that she was in New York City to speak about reproductive rights on a panel at the Clinton Global Initiative.

She added that she would also be discussing “the importance of investing and supporting independent clinics across the country and my beloved mid-West”, referring to her hometown of Chicago.

Karlie Kloss/Instagram Kloss made the visit home to her boys after speaking on a panel in N.Y.C.

A follow-up snap of Kloss showed her flashing a smile while sitting indoors and sipping on a green beverage, all while pumping breast milk. “Multitasking at its finest,” she wrote over the image.

Another video shared by Kloss showed her arriving at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers Foundation conference. The model was pictured at the event posing with the Gates' family, as well as onstage, where she spoke with moderator Phoebe Gates.

In the clip, Kloss explained that the event is “put together by Bill and Melinda Gates and the extraordinary work that they do, and have done for many, many years, on topics from maternal health, to investing in girls and women.”

“The conversation that Phoebe Gates and myself, and Kathryn Finney and I are talking about today is about agency and power,” she added. “And that really comes down to money and education and community.”

Karlie Kloss/Instagram "Multitasking at its finest," Kloss wrote in a caption

The Victoria’s Secret model also posted another video of her en route to her third destination — the headquarters of her nonprofit organization Kode with Klossy.

A final photo posted showed Kloss reading more notes as she sat on the train.

“Quick briefing while in transit,” she wrote in her caption. “Next summer is going to be EPIC @kodewithklossy."



