Karlie Kloss says she ‘tried’ to convince in-laws Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump to reassess their politics

Karlie Kloss says she’s “tried” to get her in-laws Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to reassess their politics.

On Wednesday, amid the riot at the United States Capitol, the model, who’s married to Kushner’s brother Joshua, tweeted to her 5.6 million followers, “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

When a commenter replied that she should “tell your sister in law and brother [in] law,” senior advisors to Republican President Donald Trump, she replied, “I tried.”

Kloss’s post followed Ivanka’s initial tweet responding to the riot, which called the rioters “American Patriots.” Ivanka deleted it soon after.

Kloss, who’s expecting her first child with her husband since 2018, has been clear that her politics differ from her husband’s family. Last year on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she was asked about it and said, “I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” before adding, “I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

She went on to say, “I’m very passionate about different issues — women’s reproductive health, and I’m very involved with planned parenthood. I met my man in 2012. I was 19 years old. It was 2012, it was a different world. My man and I have been through a lot together. I’m so proud that he’s my partner, it’s not been easy, but it’s worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again.”

She previously described it as “hard” having opposing political views with the couple dubbed “Javanka.“ But, she said, “I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss at the 2019 Met Gala. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The current relationship status between the Kushner brothers and their famous wives is unclear. Ivanka used to comment on many of Kloss’s Instagram posts — but she and her husband reportedly didn’t attend the model and businessman’s big, second wedding in Wyoming in 2018. However, they were reportedly in attendance at Kloss and Joshua’s first, smaller wedding months earlier.

It’s obviously a complicated situation, as the president issued a pardon to the Kushner brothers’ father, Charles Kushner, in December, making it clear the families are very intertwined. (Charles was convicted in 2005 on charges related to illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering that stemmed from an extortion plot in which he hired a woman to seduce and blackmail his brother-in-law.)

Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss with a friend at the 2016 U.S. Open. (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Trump told his supporters at a rally at the Ellipse in Washington D.C., “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” and “this is a time for strength.” While he said he’d go with him to the Capitol — where Joe Biden’s presidency was to be confirmed — many went on without him, and chaos erupted.

Trump supporters stormed the building — climbing the walls, breaking glass, defacing property and stealing things inside while waving Trump flags — as lawmakers and staff members went into lockdown. Guns were drawn and one woman was shot and killed by police. Three others died, reportedly in medical emergencies.

Amid the chaos, the president posted a video telling supporters to “go home,” yet he went on about the election being “stolen” from him and told the rioters, “We love you. You’re very special.”

Trump was temporarily banned from Twitter for several of his posts during the crisis. After the Capitol was cleared, the lawmakers returned to certify Biden's win.

