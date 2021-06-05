Karlie Kloss Pumps Breastmilk from Backseat of a Car During NYC Night Out

Karlie kloss/ instagram Karlie Kloss Breastfeeding

Karlie Kloss is already figuring out that new mom work-life balance!

Nearly two months after giving birth to her first child — son Levi Joseph — the supermodel, 28, had a night out in New York City on Thursday that included pumping breastmilk in the back of a car.

Kloss shared a silly snap of the moment to Instagram, sticking out her tongue at the camera while lifting up her black shirt to reveal her two breast pumps.

The shot was one of a gallery of photos Kloss shared from her evening, though the other pictures were far more buttoned-up.

In them, Kloss posed in various locations around the New York Botanical Garden, while wearing a sleek ensemble that included a fitted white corset top, black wide-legged pants, and open-toed shoes.

She was at the Bronx location for Japanese sculpture artist Yayoi Kusama's show. Kloss even modeled alongside one of Kusama's incredible creations in her photos.

"A whimsical evening with @VeuveClicquotUSA and the New York Botanical Garden #LaGrandeDamexYayoiKusama #ad21+," the Project Runway host captioned the post.

"Mama Mia! She is a beauty!" fellow first-time mom and model Ashley Graham commented.

Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner welcomed Levi Joseph in March.

Kushner, 35, announced on March 14 that their child was born. "Welcome to the world," the new dad wrote on his since-deleted Instagram account.

His wife later shared a sweet photo with her son, revealing his name for the first time. In the picture, posted on Instagram, Kloss showed herself holding her baby's hand while wearing an Alison Lou ring that said, "Mama."

In May, the former Victoria's Secret Angel shared the rare photo of Levi resting on her chest as she smiled.

She also posted never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy.

"My heart is full ❤️," the mom of one captioned the post.

Karlie kloss/ instagram Karlie Kloss and baby Levi Joseph

Kloss and Kushner first announced their pregnancy in October, to PEOPLE exclusively.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source close to the star told PEOPLE at the time. "She will be the most amazing mother."

The arrival of their son came nearly three years after the Kode with Klossy founder married her businessman husband in October 2018 during a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.

Their wedding celebration continued the following June with a star-studded party in Wyoming.

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," a friend who attended the ceremony told PEOPLE at the time.