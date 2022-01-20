Karlie Kloss "Crossed Over to the Dark Side" with New Brunette Hair

New year, new hair — at least that's the case for super model Karlie Kloss who just made a seriously big beauty change. The 29-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel just debuted brunette tresses after sporting her signature blonde for 10-plus years.

On Wednesday, the fashion guru gave her followers a glimpse at her new 'do on her Instagram feed. Karlie posted a carousel of snapshots showing off her new auburn locks with two photos and a video of the look in action. "After a decade of being a blonde, i finally crossed over to the dark side," she captioned the gallery.

For the impromptu, hair-centric photoshoot, Kloss wore a chic, monochromatic winter outfit that consisted of a beige plaid miniskirt and a matching parka, which she layered over a brown speckled turtleneck sweater (I'm seeing a tonal pattern here). She finished the look with sheer dark tights and black leather riding boots.

Karlie isn't the only star to make a major hair switch up for 2022. Billie Eilish went from blonde to dark raven, Saweetie buzzed off all her hair, Priyanka Chopra has blonde balayage, and Dakota Johnson debuted blonde highlights. If you're looking to trade in your traditional roots for something a little spunkier, now's the time. 2022 is expected to be the year of expensive blonde, dimensional copper, and anime pink, so go big or go home.