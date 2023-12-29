Karlan Grant: Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut concern over forward's hamstring injury

Karlan Grant has scored four goals in 25 Cardiff appearances

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut fears Karlan Grant may have suffered a significant hamstring injury during Friday's 2-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Grant limped off before half-time as the Bluebirds were well beaten by the Championship leaders.

The 26-year-old forward, who is on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion, will have a scan on the injury on Saturday.

"It's a hamstring, maybe a rupture," Bulut said.

"Tomorrow we will know more, when he has the scan. It doesn't look good."

Bulut said Grant, who has scored twice in his last three Cardiff appearances, will definitely miss the New Year's Day trip to Queens Park Rangers.

Cardiff are already without Wales captain Aaron Ramsey and Callum O'Dowda, while Kion Etete is one of a handful of players playing through injury issues, according to Bulut.

He remains hopeful that Cardiff will quickly strengthen their squad when the January transfer window opens having met with club owner Vincent Tan over the festive period.

"The meeting was good," Bulut said. "I read also his interview with the BBC. We will not invest silly money because we are not in that position, but the good thing is we will invest a little bit to get some players."