Karla Souza, Dani Rovira Join ‘Voy a Pasarmelo Bien’ from Sony, El Estudio, Hombres G (EXCLUSIVE)

Karla Souza and Dani Rovira, two of the foremost Hispanic actors with comedic chops, have joined the upcoming musical comedy, “Voy a pasarmelo bien” (“I’m Going to Have a Good Time”), produced by Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP), El Estudio and Spanish pop-rock band, Hombres G.

Mexico City-born Souza has starred in three of Mexico’s top-grossing pics: “Nosotros Los Nobles,” “Instructions Not Included” and “Que Culpa Tiene el Niño.” Her TV credits include ABC comedy series “Home Economics” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”

More from Variety

Spanish actor-comic Rovira made his big screen debut with Spanish blockbuster comedy “Spanish Affair” and has starred in the 2018 SPIP romcom “Miamor Perdido,” among others.

The film is inspired by the music of the iconic band Hombres G, which rose to prominence in the ‘80s with their Beatles and British new wave-influenced music. Based in Madrid, Hombres G have published 12 studio albums to date and sold more than 20 million records internationally. Among their multiple achievements are an Honorary Grammy Award from the Latin Recording Academy and Spain’s Gold Medal to the Fine Arts.

Souza stars opposite three-time Goya winner Raúl Arévalo. Together they play Layla and David, who bond over their mutual obsession with Hombres G from the time they were primary school kids in 1989. Some 25 years later, Layla has become an Oscar-winning film director but David has not done too well. Rovira plays his buddy, Paco Perona. Layla goes back to their hometown where they will spend a week together and try to recapture the fun and magic of their youth.

Stage actor Izan Fernández (“Libertad,” musical “El Rey León”) makes his big screen debut as young David.

Story continues

David Serrano, who helmed such comedies as “Football Days,” and Spanish musicals “Hoy no me puedo levantar” and “Billy Elliot,” directs the pic from a screenplay he co-wrote with actress-scribe Luz Cipriota.

El Estudio co-founders Enrique López-Lavigne, Diego Suárez Chialvo and Pablo Cruz will be producing for their company while band members David Summers, Dani Mezquita Hardy, Rafa Gutiérrez Muñoz and Javier Molina produce for Hombres G. Pilar Robla serves as executive producer.

“Voy a pasarmelo bien” is a co-production with Les Parapluies Rochefort AIE and Paraíso Torres de Satélite.

SPIP holds worldwide distribution rights and will release the film theatrically in Spain this year through Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia. Prime Video has licensed streaming rights in the U.S. and Latin America from SPIP.

Following its theatrical window in Spain, Prime Video has acquired exclusive streaming rights to the film during the first five years, after which these rights will be shared with Spanish state broadcaster, RTVE.

SPIP, co-headed by Shebnem Askin and Michael Rifkin, is the local-language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group that releases over 30 films annually across 12 territories (Germany, France, Spain, UK, Russia, Korea, China, Japan, India, Mexico, Brazil, and Taiwan) around the world.

Souza is repped by CAA and CMX in Mexico and managed by Troy Nankin. Her attorney is Cheryl Snow.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.