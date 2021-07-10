Karl Rock, New Zealand Vlogger, Blacklisted by Indian Govt for Violated Multiple Visa Norms, Barred for One Year, Says MHA Official

New Delhi, July 10: A day after the video by New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock claiming that he has been blacklisted by the Indian government, thereby blocking his entry in the country, went viral, a Ministry of Home Affairs' official has responded on his allegations. An MHA official on Saturday said, "New Zealand origin vlogger Karl Rock has been blacklisted by the Government of India for violating multiple visa norms, he was found doing business on a tourist visa, he is barred for one year, his visa is cancelled," as reported by news agency ANI. New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock Claims Indian Government Has Blocked His Entry To The Country; Starts an Online Petition Seeking Support (Watch Video).

The issue caught light when Karl Rock uploaded a video titled 'Why I Haven’t Seen My Wife in 269 Days #Blacklist' on his official, verified YouTube channel wherein he said that he sent 'multiple emails' to the government after his name was blacklisted but they were ignored. He had been seeking reentry into the country where his wife Manisha Malik and her family lives, adding that he has not seen her for over an year. Karl Rock, New Zealand Origin Vlogger, Blacklisted by the Government of India For Violating Multiple Visa Norms.

Update By ANI:

New Zealand origin vlogger Karl Rock has been blacklisted by the Government of India for violating multiple visa norms, he was found doing business on a tourist visa, he is barred for one year, his visa is cancelled: MHA official told ANI — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Karl Rock left India in October 2020 to travel across Pakistan and Dubai. When he sought to return, he found out that his visa had been cancelled by the New Delhi International Airport, the YouTuber claimed. He claimed that he was blacklisted without being notified or given reason for it. Rock has also appealed to New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to help him in this matter.