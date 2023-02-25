Karl Moore ‘happy to be back no matter who they gave me’ at Bellator 291

DUBLIN – After a three-year layoff, Karl Moore returned in a big way this past September.

Fighting in front of his home fans in Dublin, Moore was a heavy underdog in his light heavyweight bout against Karl Albrektsson. All he did was pull off a second-round rear-naked choke in his return.

Now Moore (10-2 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) will try to keep the momentum going against Maciej Rozanski (14-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) on Saturday at Bellator 291. Once again, he’ll get a chance to do it in front of his home fans in Ireland at Dublin’s 3Arena.

