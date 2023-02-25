Karl Moore ‘happy to be back no matter who they gave me’ at Bellator 291

MMA Junkie Staff and Abbey Subhan
·1 min read
Karl Moore ‘happy to be back no matter who they gave me’ at Bellator 291

DUBLIN – After a three-year layoff, Karl Moore returned in a big way this past September.

Fighting in front of his home fans in Dublin, Moore was a heavy underdog in his light heavyweight bout against Karl Albrektsson. All he did was pull off a second-round rear-naked choke in his return.

Now Moore (10-2 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) will try to keep the momentum going against Maciej Rozanski (14-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) on Saturday at Bellator 291. Once again, he’ll get a chance to do it in front of his home fans in Ireland at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Check out Moore’s full pre-fight media day interview in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 291.

More Bellator!

Ciaran Clarke on opponent changes: 'Put the paper in front of me and I will sign it'

Brian Moore says his goal is to destroy Luca Iovine at Bellator 291

Sinead Kavanagh: Cris Cyborg rematch in Dublin 'the fight to make' after Bellator 291

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories