Karl made landfall in Mexico and continues to soak region. What’s next for the tropics?

The National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory on what was Tropical Storm Karl.

According to the 8 a.m. Saturday advisory, Karl is a post tropical cyclone with winds of 30 mph after making landfall as such on Mexico’s southern coast. Karl’s remnants could still bring heavy rain, flash flooding and mudslides to Mexico’s Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas and Oaxaca through the weekend.

4 AM CDT Saturday: Key Messages for #Karl.



Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Karl could produce instances of flash flooding, with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, across portions of Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas and Oaxaca states in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/KpL9MBoq4C — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 15, 2022

As a tropical storm, a weakened Karl, the 11th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, soaked southern Mexico Friday night with its winds then at 35 mph, as it slowly moved toward landfall bringing rains of 2 to 5 inches.

Tropical wave

The wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has rains and thunderstorms but has a near zero chance of formation according to the hurricane center’s 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, advisory.

A tropical wave off the African coast was several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms at the 8 a.m. advisory.

Development has dropped from Friday’s 10% to near zero percent chance in both two and five days, however, as the wave moves westward or west-northwestward at about 10 mph.