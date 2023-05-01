Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette Skips Met Gala to 'Stay Peacefully & Cozy at Home'

Though the fancy feline had been rumored to attend the annual high-fashion event in N.Y.C., a post from the cat's official Instagram account on Monday said otherwise

Choupette Lagerfeld/Instagram Choupette Lagerfeld

Turns out a litter box won't be required in the infamous Met Museum bathroom after all.

On Monday, a rep for Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, confirmed she wouldn't be attending the 2023 Met Gala in a post on her official Instagram page. Though it had been rumored the fancy feline would go to the N.Y.C. event — which this year, honors Lagerfeld and his work at Chanel — she clearly had comfier plans.

"A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers. You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI !" the post began. "Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him. With love, forever Choupette."

The caption was repeated in French.

Choupette, a white Birman, was adopted by Lagerfeld in 2011 and spent a lot of time in the public eye, often going out to eat with her famous owner and starring in some fashion campaigns.

There were even rumors that she had inherited Lagerfeld's fortune when he died in 2019.

Choupette — whose name means "sweetie" in French — helped Lagerfeld "become a nicer person" he once said. "There is something very touching about her, you see," he told PEOPLE in 2019. "Even if she is spoiled beyond."

The cat does live the good life, celebrating her birthday on a private jet in 2022 and getting lots of sunshine and snuggles, per her Instagram.

Following Lagerfeld's death in 2019 at age 85, Choupette put out a statement that read in part, "With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning. I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfeld & as my own woman."

Choupette Lagerfeld/Instagram Choupette Lagerfeld

"He was a true icon who touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with, especially moi. He will forever live in my now broken heart and the hearts of all his supporters around the world," continued the post. "I am eternally grateful for the life and love he gave me through adoption. I will never forget the moments we've shared together traveling, exploring, and creating."

The revered fashion designer wasn't without controversy, though; before his death, Lagerfeld called out the #MeToo movement, telling Número magazine that he was "fed up" with it all. He also made comments on more than one occasion that targeted women's weights, including in 2009 when he told the German magazine Focus, "no one wants to see curvy women."

His past indiscretions have caused some, like Jameela Jamil, to speak out against the 2023 Met Gala.

The Met Gala will take place Monday night, May 1 in New York City; stay tuned to People.com for full coverage of the glamorous event.

