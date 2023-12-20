Karl Lagerfeld Docuseries In Works At Canal+; Fremantle Partners With Turkish Streamer; Screen Yorkshire Board; 45RPM Composer Division – Global Briefs

Karl Lagerfeld Docuseries In Works At Canal+

Another Karl Lagerfeld docuseries is in the works. Canal+ has greenlit Banijay France label KM to make Révélation and the series will air early next year. With unique access to archives from the fashion designer’s relatives and collaborators, the show explores his relationship with luxury, power and authority, delving into his origins and a family history that Lagerfeld – who died four years ago – kept hidden all his life. Révélation follows The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld, which aired on the BBC in the UK and Prime Video in other territories earlier this year. The docuseries is exec produced by Guillaume Perez, Anne Solen Douguet and co-produced by Aurélia Rouvier and Stéphane Bohée.

Fremantle Partners With Turkish Streamer

Fremantle has partnered with recently relaunched Turkish SVoD Gain. As part of the deal, Gain will have access to the likes of Bayern Munich: Rise of a Legend, House of Kardashian, Sean Penn comedy C*A*U*G*H*T and Andrea Riseborough-starrer Alice & Jack. Gain’s partnership with Fremantle is one of the streamer’s first international deals since the relaunch. This is the next step in Fremantle’s expansion for its audiences, and we are thankful to Gain for giving our content a fantastic home,” said Amac Us, Fremantle’s SVP Distribution Middle East, Africa and South Eastern Europe.

Screen Yorkshire Adds Board Members

Screen Yorkshire has signed Teen Mom indie boss Andrew Sheldon and New Writing North Director of Finance and Operations Fiona Melvin to its board. The pair bring more than 45 years’ worth of experience to the board of the industry body that promotes TV and film in Yorkshire.. Sheldon has been at the heart of the TV industry in the north of England for three decades and has been running True North for 20. The indie makes the likes of Teen Mom UK, Forensics: Catching the Killer and A New Life in the Sun. We have an extraordinary legacy to build on, and I’m looking forward to working with Screen Yorkshire to support a new generation of content makers add to that story,” said Sheldon.

45RPM Opens Composer Division

45RPM, the new music supervision company launched by Nick Angel, Catherine Grieves, Sarah Bridge and Iain Cooke, has opened a division focusing on composers. Headed up by Bridge and Grieves, 33RPM will manage composers and music editors. Recent work of note from the 33 RPM roster includes Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume III scored by John Murphy, Arthur Sharpe’s BAFTA and Ivor Novello award wins for HBO’s Landscapers’, Warner Bros’ musical Wonka, with song arrangements and orchestration by Jeremy Holland-Smith, and the new series of Slow Horses, scored by Toydrum (and Daniel Pemberton). “The new division works perfectly alongside 45 RPM and complements the existing business, tapping into our collective breadth of contacts across film and TV, as well as seeking new relationships and collaborations,” said Bridge. Revealed by Deadline, 45RPM launched earlier this year as a music supervision collective and “one-stop shop” for creatives.

