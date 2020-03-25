Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mother is in coma with coronavirus in emotional Instagram post

Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an emotional Instagram post late Tuesday night that his mother has been placed in a medically induced coma due to lung problems from case of COVID-19.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

The Minnesota Timberwolves star shared the story in hopes of bringing attention to the seriousness of the spread of coronavirus.

In the video, Towns said that he was told his parents weren’t feeling well early last week and that he told them to seek medical attention immediately.

While his father was eventually released from the hospital and put into quarantine after a coronavirus test, his mother’s condition continued deteriorating in the hospital. He said her fever never went lower than 101.9 degrees with medications and that she was having trouble breathing.

After a day in which her condition appeared to be taken a turn for the better, her lungs deteriorated to the point that she needed to be placed in a medically induced coma and put on a ventilator. Towns hasn’t communicated with her since.

“She was telling me things that I didn’t want to hear,” Towns said. “I dismissed some things she was saying because it wasn’t something I wanted to hear.”

Towns said he was revealing his family’s struggle to advocate for the public to stay home and call for more resources for the medical personnel fighting the virus. Towns himself donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic earlier this month to support the roll-out of a coronavirus test.

“This disease is real. This disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself.,” Towns said. “This disease, it’s deadly. We’re going to keep fighting, my side, me and my family, we’re going to keep fighting it. We’re going to beat it, we’re going to win.

“I hope my story helps.”

