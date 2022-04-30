Karl-Anthony Towns on signing extension: ‘I love this city. Things will happen this summer’

Dane Moore: Karl-Anthony Towns when asked about potentially signing an extension this summer “I love this city. So obviously things will happen this summer, when they happen they happen. l’ve been here so long | don’t like making prophecies, I’ll let it come if it comes. And if it comes, it comes, then we’ll deal with it when it comes. Just take every day, l’ve been here long enough to know that everyday things can change, so just be happy with where everything is at right now.”

“These guys did a lot for me coaching staff, teammates, this city, these fans. … Just extremely honored to be in this position, to be wearing this jersey, representing the city and the state.

Karl-Anthony Towns on how his defensive role changes if Memphis plays small more in Game 6:

“Better put my running shoes on. Like I said, I’ll do whatever it takes. If it requires my guarding Bane, Morant, I’ll have to figure it out and find a way. I’m not worried about it.” – 1:37 PM

Wrote about the Grizzlies going small against Karl-Anthony Towns as part of our Game 6 preview with @Kevin Arnovitz, @Israel Gutierrez and @Sedano: es.pn/373g9RW – 12:50 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns had no idea today at practice what we were talking about when he was asked about a reported players-only meeting on Wednesday.

He seemed genuinely confused and asked us where we heard that. – 12:44 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns said Minnesota did not have a players only meeting ahead of tonight’s Game 6, as had been reported elsewhere. “This is why I don’t look at Twitter. Y’all be making shit up.” – 12:36 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns has made 18 of the 34 stepback 3s he has taken this season. 53% good, 34 attempts not good pic.twitter.com/xLqhDocNNJ – 11:21 AM

