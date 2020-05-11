Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Mother’s Day Tribute After Mom's COVID-19 Death: 'Miss You So Much'

Karl-Anthony Towns shared a poignant tribute to his late mother Jackie on Mother’s Day, one month after losing her to complications from coronavirus.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star, 24, posted a photo and video montage set to Boyz II Men’s “A Song for Mama” to his social media accounts on Sunday.

The four-minute clip featured special moments that highlighted the mother-son pair’s close relationship, from her support when he committed to playing basketball at the University of Kentucky, to the excitement she felt when she watched him play.

The video shows them goofing off while shopping together, sharing a hug on the sidelines during a game and Jackie smiling with stars like Alicia Keys and Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

Karl-Anthony also shared a sweet text message he received from Jackie on Christmas Day to his Instagram Story.

“My son. It seemed like I closed my eyes for just a moment and suddenly a man stood where a boy used to be, I [may] not carry you in my arms anymore but I always carry you in my heart. You are the sweetest present life has ever given me,” she wrote.

The NBA star responded, “Love you mom merry Christmas!” and Jackie then replied with a smiling selfie featuring her wearing a Santa Claus shirt.

Karl-Anthony posted a screenshot of the exchange and wrote, “Miss you so much.”

Jackie, 59, died of complications from COVID-19 on April 13, the Towns family said in a statement at the time.

“Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th,” the statement read. “Jackie was many things to many people—a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”

“The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met,” the statement continued. “Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

She first started showing coronavirus-like symptoms in March and was subsequently placed in intensive care.

After her hospitalization, Karl-Anthony shared a public plea on social media urging fans to stay inside to help stop the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 1.3 million people in the U.S. as of Monday morning, according to The New York Times.

“Me and my family, we’re going to keep fighting this. … We’re gonna win,” he said in the video. “Life may keep throwing punches at me but I’m gonna keep getting back up and I ain’t gonna quit at any time, and neither will my whole family and neither will my mother.”

