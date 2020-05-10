Karl-Anthony Towns shares message from mom on Mother's Day after losing her to coronavirus

Going through his first Mother’s Day since losing his mother to the coronavirus, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns used the occasion to provide a glimpse into their relationship.

Towns shared a heartfelt message he received from his mother, Jacqueline Towns, last Christmas on Instagram.

.@KarlTowns shared a sweet message he got from his mom on Christmas ♥️



His mom passed away from Covid-19 in April. pic.twitter.com/pMGWZGpJvY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 10, 2020

“It seemed like I closed my eyes for just a moment and suddenly a man stood where a boy used to be,” Jacqueline Towns wrote. “I [may] not carry you in my arms anymore but I always carry you in my heart. You are the sweetest present life has ever given me.”

Jacqueline Towns died last month after an extended battle with COVID-19 that landed her in a coma. Towns has been open with his family’s experience with the virus in order to raise awareness of the threat it poses to the public.

“This disease is real. This disease needs not to be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself,” Towns said in the Instagram post disclosing his mother’s diagnosis.

Jacqueline Towns with Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016. Jacqueline died due to complications from COVID-19 in April. (Photo by Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

