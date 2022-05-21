Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Cozy Up for Dior 2023 Show – See Photos from Their Night Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Karl-Anthony Towns and girlfriend Jordyn Woods stepped out for a night of fashion.

The couple donned complementary Dior outfits for Dior's 2023 fashion show on Thursday night in Venice, California.

Woods, 24, looked stunning in a short burgundy dress in the fashion house's iconic priny, which she paired with nude tights and a pair of white pumps.

She showed off her new blonde with contrasting roots hair color, pinning her locks up for a curly updo with two tendrils cascading out framing her face.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player, 26, wore a Dior shirt under a grey sweater and matching pair of pants. He finished the look with a pair of black leather shoes.

Woods shared pictures from the night on Instagram, writing: "thank you for having me @dior @erl__________ ❤️ more fashion in LA please."

The pair first went public with their relationship on social media in September 2020. At the time, Woods said in an interview with Extra that the two had been friends for a long time and formed a romantic relationship after bonding over the loss of their parents.

Karl-Anthony lost his mother, Jacqueline Towns, to COVID in April 2020. He subsequently lost six other family members also due to COVID-related complications.

Woods penned a tribute to her boyfriend following the Timberwolves' 109-104 win against the LA Clippers on April 12 – a tough day for the athlete as it marked the 2-year anniversary of his mother's passing.

"This moment was so special to us because today is the 2 year anniversary of Jackie passing," Woods captioned the photo them embracing each other at the game.

"And I know how tough it's been doing all of this without her ❤️ so proud of you @karltowns … it's deeper than basketball!!" she added.

Woods's father, John Woods, died of cancer in 2017.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.