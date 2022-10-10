Karl-Anthony Towns will debut against Clippers
Mark Medina: Timberwolves will play Karl-Anthony Towns tonight vs Clippers. Rudy Gobert will sit out.
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/ChristopherHine/status/1579276904229933056
https://twitter.com/DaneMooreNBA/status/1579276838270275585
https://twitter.com/JonKrawczynski/status/1579276834302488576
https://twitter.com/MarkG_Medina/status/1579276656119754753
https://twitter.com/hoopshype/status/1578863807404814336