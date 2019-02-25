Karl-Anthony Towns 'Blessed to Be Alive' After Car Accident

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns told reporters on Monday that he is "blessed to be alive and talking right now" after being involved in a car accident that forced him to enter concussion protocol last week.

The two-time All-Star missed Minnesota's games against the Knicks and Bucks. This marked the first two games Towns, currently in his fourth year, has missed in his entire career.

"It could have been much worse," Towns said. "In all honesty, should not have made it out like I did, but I'm glad I did."

According to FOX Sports 9's Jeff Wald, Towns and a team trainer were rear-ended by a semi truck traveling 35-45 miles per hour on the 35W when the accident occurred. Towns was said to be heading to the airport.

Towns estimated that there was a "5% chance" he would survive the crash. Nevertheless, he said that he wanted to play last week against New York, which would have preserved his start streak. It halted at 303 games.

The Timberwolves announced Monday that Anthony-Towns passed required testing to earn removal from concussion protocol. He is expected to be available for Minnesota's contest against the Kings on Monday night.

"I'm just glad everyone's safe from the accident," Towns said. "Everyone's alive."