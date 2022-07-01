Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax contract extension with Timberwolves
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Memphis GrizzliesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Karl-Anthony TownsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Adrian Wojnarowski: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has agreed on a four-year, $224M super max extension, his agent Jessica Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. Deal begins with the 2024-25 season and delivers Towns’ total contract value to six years and $295M.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/BobbyMarks42/status/1542720541882257408
https://twitter.com/JonKrawczynski/status/1542720022413451265
https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1542719648499748865
https://twitter.com/DaneMooreNBA/status/1542662790594367488
https://twitter.com/DaneMooreNBA/status/1541827291981946880
https://twitter.com/JonKrawczynski/status/1541776272249987075