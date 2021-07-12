Karisma Kapoor's tank tops are more affordable than you think

Karisma Kapoor, being a Bollywood 90s legend, has style that is surprisingly relatable. If you scroll through her Instagram account, you'll notice her love for simple silhouettes and minimal pieces, like t-shirts and tanks tops.

In one of her recent posts, the actress was seen wearing a dark grey tank top from H&M with a pair of black denims.

In another post, she kept it simple by wearing a fitted ribbed black tank top with black bottoms while flaunting her summer hair.

Here are a few options that you can pick out to recreate the exact looks, without shocking your bank account.

Shopping guide

H&M black ribbed tank top: Buy here for Rs. 1,299/-

Shopping guide

H&M A-line vest top: Buy here for Rs. 799/-

Shopping guide

H&M ribbed cropped tank top: Buy here for Rs. 399/-

Shopping guide

Mast & Harbour black boyfriend jeans: Buy here for Rs. 1,099/-

Shopping guide

Levi's relaxed boyfriend jeans: Buy here for Rs. 3,119/-

————————————————————————————-

For more stories on Shopping, click here.

————————————————————————————-

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. Yahoo may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.