Karisma Kapoor's tank tops are more affordable than you think
Karisma Kapoor, being a Bollywood 90s legend, has style that is surprisingly relatable. If you scroll through her Instagram account, you'll notice her love for simple silhouettes and minimal pieces, like t-shirts and tanks tops.
In one of her recent posts, the actress was seen wearing a dark grey tank top from H&M with a pair of black denims.
In another post, she kept it simple by wearing a fitted ribbed black tank top with black bottoms while flaunting her summer hair.
Here are a few options that you can pick out to recreate the exact looks, without shocking your bank account.
H&M black ribbed tank top: Buy here for Rs. 1,299/-
H&M A-line vest top: Buy here for Rs. 799/-
H&M ribbed cropped tank top: Buy here for Rs. 399/-
Mast & Harbour black boyfriend jeans: Buy here for Rs. 1,099/-
Levi's relaxed boyfriend jeans: Buy here for Rs. 3,119/-
