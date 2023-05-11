Karin Technology Holdings Limited's (SGX:K29) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

It is hard to get excited after looking at Karin Technology Holdings' (SGX:K29) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.4% over the past three months. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on Karin Technology Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Karin Technology Holdings is:

5.7% = HK$23m ÷ HK$404m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Karin Technology Holdings' Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

When you first look at it, Karin Technology Holdings' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 11%. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 5.2% seen by Karin Technology Holdings over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Karin Technology Holdings' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 1.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Karin Technology Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Karin Technology Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Karin Technology Holdings' very high three-year median payout ratio of 139% over the last three years suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning and this explains the company's shrinking earnings. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. To know the 7 risks we have identified for Karin Technology Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, Karin Technology Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Karin Technology Holdings. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. To gain further insights into Karin Technology Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

