Karin Technology Holdings Limited (SGX:K29) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Karin Technology Holdings' (SGX:K29) stock increased significantly by 6.3% over the past month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Karin Technology Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Karin Technology Holdings is:

11% = HK$46m ÷ HK$427m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.11.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Karin Technology Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Karin Technology Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 11%. However, we are curious as to how Karin Technology Holdings' decent returns still resulted in flat growth for Karin Technology Holdings in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Karin Technology Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 7.8% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Karin Technology Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Karin Technology Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Karin Technology Holdings has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 119% over the last last three years, which suggests that the company is dipping into more than just its earnings to pay its dividend. This does go some way in explaining the negligible earnings growth seen by Karin Technology Holdings. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. This is quite a risky position to be in. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Karin Technology Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

In addition, Karin Technology Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Karin Technology Holdings. Despite the high ROE, the company has a disappointing earnings growth number, due to its poor rate of reinvestment into its business. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Karin Technology Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

