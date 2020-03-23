Is Karin Technology Holdings Limited (SGX:K29) Struggling With Its 5.5% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at Karin Technology Holdings Limited (SGX:K29) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Karin Technology Holdings:

0.055 = HK$24m ÷ (HK$915m - HK$471m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Karin Technology Holdings has an ROCE of 5.5%.

Does Karin Technology Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Karin Technology Holdings's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.9% average reported by the Electronic industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Karin Technology Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Karin Technology Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SGX:K29 Past Revenue and Net Income, March 23rd 2020

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Karin Technology Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Karin Technology Holdings's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Karin Technology Holdings has total assets of HK$915m and current liabilities of HK$471m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 51% of its total assets. Karin Technology Holdings's current liabilities are fairly high, making its ROCE look better than otherwise.

What We Can Learn From Karin Technology Holdings's ROCE

Even so, the company reports a mediocre ROCE, and there may be better investments out there. You might be able to find a better investment than Karin Technology Holdings. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

