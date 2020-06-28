Karim Benzema's disgusting assist sums up how good Real Madrid's been lately (video)

Everyone stand up and applaud this Karim Benzema assist, please. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Real Madrid can seize control of the La Liga title race on Sunday, and Karim Benzema apparently intends to do just that.

Benzema used a no-look backheel nutmeg to set up Casemiro on a silver platter in Real Madrid’s game against Espanyol.

Check this out (via beIN Sports):

Was it intentional, and not just Benzema playing the ball into a dangerous area however he could?

With the form he’s in, we’re betting he meant it. Benzema has scored three times since La Liga return and Real Madrid has won all four of its matches. He certainly seemed cognizant of Casemiro’s run centrally as he chased down the 50/50 ball.

A win would put Real Madrid two points clear of Barcelona with six matches to play.

