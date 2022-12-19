Karim Benzema announces retirement from international duty after World Cup frustration

(AFP via Getty Images)

Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football.

The Ballon d’Or winner was named in France’s World Cup squad but picked up a thigh injury in the days leading up to the tournament, resulting in him flying home from Qatar.

As France progressed into the latter stages and ultimately the final, there were suggestions that Benzema could make a shock return and be involved against Argentina, as Didier Deschamps had not named a replacement following the injury.

However, in the days leading up to the final, L’Equipe claimed that Benzema had cut off communication with the French staff, due to his frustration with Deschamps and the medical team.

The Real Madrid star reportedly wanted to stay with the national team in Qatar and see how the injury progressed, but was instead told to return home.

Benzema then shut that down talk of a final return, while there were also suggestions he turned down an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the match as his guest.

A day after France’s final defeat, and on his 35th birthday, Benzema put out a somewhat cryptic message online that effectively confirms he has played his final match for France.

J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier !

J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. #Nueve pic.twitter.com/7LYEzbpHEs — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) December 19, 2022

“I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it,” Benzema posted on social media.

“I have written my story and ours is ending.”