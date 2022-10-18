Kari Lake Has a Point About Jan. 6 Rioters Being Locked Up for This Long

Matt Lewis
·4 min read
Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast
Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast

A viral video from March featuring Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake on Australia’s 60 Minutes has been making the rounds again this week. In it, Lake dodges questions about Donald Trump possibly pardoning the Jan. 6 rioters, responding with this: “What I don’t like is that people are being held in prison without being charged. That’s un-American.”

Lake, according to the Associated Press, got one big thing wrong: the Jan. 6 defendants have been charged. Still, Lake raises a valid point about criminal justice that, under normal conditions, a Republican might not typically raise—which is that an absurd number of people are locked up in this country for inhumane lengths of time before they’re afforded a “speedy trial.”

Republicans Somehow Made Celebrity Worship Even Dumber

For example, according to a new report from the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Georgia, almost half of the people held at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail haven’t even been formally charged with a crime.

Is Lake concerned about due process when it comes to incarcerated people who didn’t storm the Capitol and didn’t try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power? No word on that, yet (in fairness, I suspect that on both sides of the aisle, the outrage is selective). But in the case of Jan. 6 rioters who are languishing in the D.C. jail pre-trial, Lake’s message deserves a hearing.

Months have passed since she first raised the issue, and it’s worth asking: Whatever happened to that stuff about a defendant’s right to a speedy trial? I mean, I’m pretty sure I read about that somewhere.

Recently, 34 of the Jan. 6 defendants signed a letter describing the D.C. jail as having “medieval standards of living” and “hellacious conditions.” They said they were “trapped within the wretched confines of cruel and unusual punishment,” and I believe them.

To be sure, the MAGA right has proven adept at playing the victim, turning themselves into martyrs, and otherwise trolling America (in the letter, they are asking to be transferred to the military prison at Guantanamo Bay). But I’m more than willing to believe the D.C. jail is absolutely a hellhole.

I’m not suggesting we go soft on the alleged Jan. 6 perps. We should probably throw the book at most of them. Indeed, I would probably be in favor of harsher sentences than many will receive. But right now, at least, it looks like they are being punished pretty brutally—without having been found guilty. And it has been going on for a long time now.

Donald Trump Is an Antisemite and Republicans Are Totally Cool With It

This, of course, deserves caveats: First, it’s not like every rioter was promptly arrested on January 7, 2021 (in fact, the FBI is still trying to identify people). Second, a true criminal justice hawk could probably make the case these rioters were “insurrectionists” involved in an act of “rebellion”—a condition that could warrant suspending habeas corpus.

Third, it’s not like nothing is happening. At least 417 people have already pleaded guilty to crimes in connection with Jan. 6, and according to NBC News, “the vast majority of whom were not detained before trial.”

Obviously, some alleged criminals have to be detained before a trial. As liberals like Wisconsin Lt. Gov (and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate) Mandela Barnes are learning, suspects who have allegedly displayed violent behavior should not be let out on bail if there is reason to believe they might skip town and/or pose a public safety threat.

I’m willing to believe that the Jan. 6 rioters who are still being held are, for the most part, truly bad hombres. And, let’s be honest, it takes time to investigate and build a case. On top of all of that, the COVID-19 created a pandemic backlog.

We have to have patience. There’s a reason I haven’t written this column for twenty-one months. The wheels of justice turn slowly. Regardless, at some point, they must turn.

That time has come.

The Supreme Court Put Politics Above Law and Surrendered Its Legitimacy

Aside from the fact that holding people this long without the benefit of a trial seems patently un-American, there is another practical reason this is a really bad idea. As Daniel Medwed, author of Barred: Why the Innocent Can't Get Out of Prison told me, holding someone in jail for an extended period of time “might lead them to plead guilty to something they didn’t do simply because they want to get out as soon as possible and might get credit for ‘time served.’”

An even bigger reason is that it makes us look like a banana republic.

The people who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were trying to undermine our American values and prevent our institutions from properly functioning.

In some cases, they did this because they truly believe that the game is rigged and that liberal democracy is a joke.

Let’s not prove them right. Give them their day(s) in court already. That’s how you show everyone that America’s institutions have survived.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.