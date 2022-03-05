How Kari Anthony Became BBW Queen “Platinum Puzzy”

It started in fifth or sixth grade when I got boobs—big boobs, like a grown woman, teetering on a full C cup. I was already a target. A big girl is always a big target, you can’t miss us.

I started my period before anyone in my class and pretended to be worldly, sophisticated, and cool. Bra-snapping, teasing. Boys will be boys. You’re allowed to make fun of the big girl, but not necessarily allowed to like or date them. I didn’t have any guide growing up aside from those afterschool specials on TV. So, when I was 15 and a very popular boy in our school paid attention to me and the plan was to have sex, I had a lot of romantic notions. I played the role of the big, brazen, bawdy chick—the life of the party—but when it came to sex, I actually had no clue. I was timid and shy, but very willing. What I thought would be the big event in my life after school when nobody was home lasted all of three minutes. There was zero affection afterward. He got dressed and left, and that was the last time he ever spoke to me.

Did I learn my lesson? Not really. It made me crave that fantasy even more and I kept trying to recreate it—so much so that I had to leave school at the age of 16 when my 21-year-old neighbor I met at the pool of our apartment complex got me pregnant. I decided to take responsibility for my actions and kept the baby, eventually went back to school, and got a full-time job while living with my family.

But this isn’t a story about a sad, fat-girl fuck up. This is a story about how I, Kari Anthony, became Platinum Puzzy, Queen of BBWs, who helped make it socially and sexually acceptable to dig big girls.

I found myself in a bad situation when I lost my job due to medical issues and began doing phone sex, a legal gig you can do laid up in bed. And I loved it! You see, I had many military men who were stuck away on boats and we would have some really hot phone sex. Remember: no matter what insecurities I had concerning my self-worth, I could always rely on my bombastic personality. I was good at it and it became a total game-changer for me.

Early in my phone sex career a client asked me what I looked like, and when I started to fully describe myself, he hung up. I asked my boss why this happened and she explained that their ads contained photos of models they stole off the internet and I should pretend to be those tall, skinny, blonde supermodel ladies. But my immediate instinct was no, I want to be myself. Well, not exactly myself but a really sexy, gorgeous, confident version of myself. Her name was Platinum Puzzy, the BBW phone sex goddess.

In 2005, Platinum Puzzy came to life through my love of chatrooms. Back then there were chatrooms galore, a haven for the kinky and horny, but the online community wasn’t so nice to Kari. I was bullied and told, “Go away, you’re fat and ugly.” But I didn’t feel that way. I loved fashion and dressing up and wearing makeup. I was starting to feel myself and one day, after refusing the sexual advances of a male friend, he accused me of rejecting him because I had a “Platinum Pussy.” So, I changed my online handle to “Platinum Puzzy,” and the bullying not only stopped but I got a ton of positive attention instead. I didn’t use a photo of a cute, skinny blonde either. My marketing of Platinum Puzzy was sexy and pure. There was power behind Platinum Puzzy.

After years of branding and marketing, creating my own adult content, my own plus-size fashion line, and my I Love BBW business, I don’t consider a man being attracted to big women as a fetish. A fetish makes it sound forbidden, like you’re almost not supposed to be sexually attracted to me. All men have the potential to love anyone and the idea that you’re only supposed to be attracted to what society thinks is a Trophy Wife is unimaginative and empty. It’s showing off, but is it really satisfying?

Without Platinum Puzzy, I would be dead or in jail. Although I never did drugs, I hung out with a lot of people who did, because I was naïve, desperate for attention, and liked hanging with the gang of druggie musicians, DJs and assorted fashionistas in abandoned buildings with mountains of blow everywhere. I was dumb. I would’ve taken the wrap for these people if it came to it. Thank goodness I got out unscathed, taking the spirit of the party, the fun and the fashion, and turning it into a cottage industry.

Platinum Puzzy is gorgeous, dominant, ambitious and a huge advocate for BBWs. She’s a chameleon—a veritable BBW Barbie with so many different looks and styles and personalities, but she is always real. There are no fake filters or heavy-duty Photoshopping. My ability to constantly evolve and develop makes both Kari Anthony and Platinum Puzzy arousing. Keep watching me. The more I evolve and develop, the better I look.

