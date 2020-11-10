Kargahar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Santosh Kumar Mishra of INC Leading

Kargahar (करगहर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Rohtas district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Rohtas. Kargahar is part of 34. Sasaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.57%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.37%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,14,297 eligible electors, of which 1,64,797 were male, 1,48,988 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,97,018 eligible electors, of which 1,59,207 were male, 1,37,800 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,763 eligible electors, of which 1,39,654 were male, 1,19,109 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kargahar in 2015 was 231. In 2010, there were 98.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Bashisht Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Birendra Kumar Singh of BLSP by a margin of 12,907 votes which was 7.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 32.08% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ram Dhani Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Shiv Shankar Singh of LJP by a margin of 13,197 votes which was 8.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 36.19% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 209. Kargahar Assembly segment of Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Chhedi Paswan won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sasaram Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Kargahar are: Jai Kumar Singh (JDU), Rajendra Prasad Singh (LJP), Rajesh Singh (RLSP), Vijay Kumar Mandal (RJD), Arun Kumar Singh (JAPL), Jokhu Paswan (BMP), Rajendra Sah (SSD), Ramesar Noniya (RJWPS), Satyendra Amrty Katyayan (RJLPS), Sita Sundari Kumari (RJPS), Sunanda Singh (BSLP), Ajay Kumar Singh (IND), Anil Kumar Singh (IND), Arbind Kumar Pandey (IND), Niranjan Kumar Ray (IND), Bhupesh Singh (IND), Mritunjay Pandey (IND), Rajesh Kumar Ram (IND), Harendra Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.45%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.85%, while it was 57.87% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 209. Kargahar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 323. In 2010 there were 300 polling stations.

Extent:

209. Kargahar constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtas district of Bihar: Community Development Block Kochas and Kargahar; Gram Panchayats Silari, Dumari, Konar, Parari and Patarhi of Sheosagar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Rohtas.

Kargahar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Kargahar is 619.14 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Kargahar is: 25°07'53.4"N 83°55'38.6"E.

