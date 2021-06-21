Karen Obilom Joins Cast of ‘House Party’ Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to the “House Party,” Karen Obilom.

The “Doom Patrol” and “Games People Play” star is the latest to join the cast of New Line’s “House Party” reboot, produced by the SpringHill Company for HBO Max.

Obilom has signed on to play the female lead in the project, joining Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole and DC Young Fly for the reimagining of the hit comedy, which starred Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin of hip hop group Kid ‘n Play.

The 1990 movie, written and directed by Reginald Hudlin, was a major financial success for New Line, earning $26.4 million at the box office and cult status with fans. The movie also features Tisha Martin-Campbell, Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Full Force (Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou and B-Fine).

LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce the new movie for their SpringHill Company, which is set to be directed by award-winning music video helmer Calmatic, in his feature directorial debut. The movie’s script comes from Emmy-winning “Atlanta” duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori.

The brains behind the original movie, Reginald and Warrington Hudlin, return as executive producers, alongside SpringHill’s Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson.

New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri are overseeing the project for the studio.

Obilom currently stars as Roni Evers in the DC Universe series “Doom Patrol” on HBO Max, as well as the BET drama series “Games People Play.” The Nigerian American up-and-comer has also appeared on HBO’s “Insecure,” Netflix’s “Medal of Honor” and CBS’ “NCIS: New Orleans.”

Next month, Obilom will be seen in the Netflix romantic comedy “Resort to Love” alongside Christina Milian and Jay Pharoah. The new movie, produced by Alicia Keys, debuts globally on July 29.

She is repped by ATN Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency, TMP Artists and Heliotype Creative.

