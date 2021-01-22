Karen Gillan Confirms Her Guardians of the Galaxy Character Will Be in Thor: Love and Thunder

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Karen Gillan is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The actress confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Nebula in the upcoming MCU film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Fans first speculated the Doctor Who star would be in the film after she posted photos on her Instagram Story as she landed in Sydney, Australia, where the Thor 4 cast and crew are preparing to begin production.

Gillan confirmed the rumors in a video on her Instagram Story in response to a fan who asked if she had cut her hair to prepare for Nebula. In the previous MCU films, Gillan shaved her head for the character.

karen gillan saying she cut her hair to prepare for guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 pic.twitter.com/3ekenFZGqG — mcu #wandavision era (@mcubestof) January 18, 2021

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Share Hilarious Audition Tape for Thor: Love and Thunder

Not only did she confirm her role in Thor 4, she also said she wouldn't be going to such drastic measures for her character's appearance this time around.

In the video, she said she "cut [her hair] the other day in preparation for Nebula so that we don't have to, like, get so much hair into the bald cap, because I have so much hair it's unbelievable, like it's just so thick."

Marvel Studios

RELATED: Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo Help Tease 'Over-the-Top' Thor: Love and Thunder Details with Director on Instagram

In November, it was announced that Gillan's Guardians co-star Chris Pratt would also be in the film along with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale — who will play the villain.

Natalie Portman will take the mighty hammer from Hemsworth for the film, as her character Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor, a storyline in the comics in which Foster takes over as the superhero.

Thor: Love and Thunder was originally slated to open in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. Due to film production and movie theaters temporarily closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel pushed back several of its movie release dates.

It is now scheduled to hit theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.