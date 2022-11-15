Karen Bass Widens Lead Over Rick Caruso by Almost 30,000 Votes in LA Mayoral Election

With the latest batch of counted votes in the Los Angeles Mayoral election, Karen Bass expanded her lead over Rick Caruso by nearly 30,000, for a total of 354,948 votes to Rick Caruso’s 325,677 votes.

According to these numbers, released Monday afternoon by the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office, Bass now has a total of 354,948 votes, 53.15% of the total. Caruso is currently at 325,677, or 47.85%.

Caruso, a billionaire developer who spent $100 million on his campaign, was endorsed by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and stars including Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Pratt.

U.S. Rep Bass’ high-profile supporters include Barack Obama, Norman Lear, Jeffrey Katzenberg, JJ Abrams and Shonda Rhimes. She also received backing from former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the days leading up to the election, Bass defended calling Caruso “a con,” pointing out that he switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat only three weeks before entering the race. He responded by slamming her as “divisive” and told TheWrap, “She needs to learn how to act like a mayor.”

The winner will replace outgoing mayor Eric Garcetti, who has held the office since 2013.

