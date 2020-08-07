Karen Bass: the progressive congresswoman who could be Biden's vice-president

In Karen Bass’ home state, colleagues across the political spectrum sing her praises.

Most of America is just getting to know the 66-year-old congresswoman from Los Angeles who in recent weeks emerged as a top contender to be Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate. But in California, Bass has built a reputation as a progressive and a pragmatist – a community organizer who fought police brutality and addiction in Los Angeles and a practical politician who helped dig the state out of a historical fiscal crisis in 2008.

Related: Sexism casts shadow over Biden's search for a female running mate

The congresswoman is “someone who can heal our country – not just from the pandemic, but also from the racial divisions, the economic divisions”, the legendary labor organizer Dolores Huerta told the Guardian.

Biden is expected to announce his running mate in the coming days. When the former vice-president earlier this year committed to choosing a woman to join his ticket, public speculation immediately coalesced around Kamala Harris, the California senator who ran against him in the Democratic presidential primaries. Buzz also circled Susan Rice, the Obama administration national security adviser, and Val Demmings, the Florida congresswoman. But in recent weeks, Californians who worked with Bass – including Huerta – have openly campaigned for her as vice-president, propelling her to the top of Biden’s shortlist.

View photos Karen Bass votes for the first of two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, 13 December 2019. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA More

Bass’ supporters commend her fierce commitment to advancing social justice, and an easy charm that has helped her win over liberals and staunch conservatives alike. But others worry her politics are too far to the left to appeal to moderate voters, as the vice-presidential vetting process resurfaced some of her political controversies – including past comments about the Cuban dictator Fidel Castro that could alienate expats in the political quagmire of Florida.

‘She builds coalitions’

Bass grew up in a Black, middle-class neighborhood Los Angeles, trained as a physician assistant and worked in an emergency room. As the crack epidemic hit LA, she began a substance abuse and treatment center – a non-profit that grew into the Community Coalition, which remains an influential advocacy group in the city.

At a time when the government moved to further criminalize drug possession and violently police Black and brown neighborhoods, Bass argued addiction was a public health crisis and advocated against the infamous 1994 “tough on crime” law that Biden helped write. She lobbied to replace liquor shops in South LA with housing and grocery stores, battled to build more schools and campaigned to keep children from being forced into foster care.

She won a seat in the California assembly in 2004 and was elected speaker of the assembly two years later, becoming the first Black woman to lead a state legislative house.

In the state capital, Sacramento, she found herself at the center of a wholly different kind of crisis. Republicans and Democrats had been locked in a months-long stalemate over how to address a $41m deficit in the aftermath of the Great Recession. “When Karen walked into the negotiations, it just changed the dynamics in the room,” said Mike Villines, who was the assembly’s Republican minority leader. “She would really listen to everybody, and at first – we even thought – is this a trick?”

Bass held firmly to her goals to minimize cuts to education and healthcare, said Darrell Steinberg, the mayor of Sacramento and the Democratic leader of the state senate at the time. “Yet she was also the epitome of ‘you can disagree strongly without being disagreeable,’” he said. Steinberg, Bass, Villines and their colleagues won a John F Kennedy Profiles in Courage award for the compromise they reached in February 2009.

The trust Bass built in Los Angeles and in Sacramento propelled her to Congress in 2010. She was elected to lead one of the most diverse districts in California – her constituency in Los Angeles is 25% white, 25% Black, 40% Latino and 8% Asian American. “At a moment when we need to help rebuild our country from crisis, Karen is a builder – she builds coalitions,” Huerta said.

Story continues