Kareena wore a t-shirt from H&M, and you can buy it here for just Rs.1,299!

Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for H&M makes her more relatable than ever. In a recent spotting at sister Karisma Kapoor's house, Bebo was seen wearing a tie-n-dye printed oversized t-shirt from H&M.

We adore Bebo's love for casual outfits and her love for t-shirts, which she has mentioned in many interviews.

You too can get your hands on this same t-shirt, without burning a hole in your pocket.

BUY IT HERE FOR RS. 1,299

She teamed it up with a pair of jeans and a bright orange tote bag, which you can pick up on sale:

Vero Moda Blue Bootcut Highly Distressed Heavy Fade Jeans - 50% discount for Rs. 1,499

Pepe Jeans Blue Skinny Fit Jeans - 30% discount for Rs. 1,679

Mast & Harbour Blue Boyfriend Fit Jeans with Rs. 1,300 off, for Rs. 599

Accessorize Orange Tote Bag - 60% discount for Rs. 2,118

Da Milano Orange Leather Bag - 30% discount for Rs. 8,399

