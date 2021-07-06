Kareena wore a t-shirt from H&M, and you can buy it here for just Rs.1,299!
Kareena Kapoor Khan's love for H&M makes her more relatable than ever. In a recent spotting at sister Karisma Kapoor's house, Bebo was seen wearing a tie-n-dye printed oversized t-shirt from H&M.
We adore Bebo's love for casual outfits and her love for t-shirts, which she has mentioned in many interviews.
You too can get your hands on this same t-shirt, without burning a hole in your pocket.
She teamed it up with a pair of jeans and a bright orange tote bag, which you can pick up on sale:
Vero Moda Blue Bootcut Highly Distressed Heavy Fade Jeans - 50% discount for Rs. 1,499
Pepe Jeans Blue Skinny Fit Jeans - 30% discount for Rs. 1,679
Mast & Harbour Blue Boyfriend Fit Jeans with Rs. 1,300 off, for Rs. 599
Accessorize Orange Tote Bag - 60% discount for Rs. 2,118
Da Milano Orange Leather Bag - 30% discount for Rs. 8,399
