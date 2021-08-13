Kareena Kapoor Strongly Reacts to 'Negativity' Around Her 'Innocent' Kids Jehangir, Taimur's Names

It was only a month ago that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced the name of their second baby Jeh but it seems like the name of their child has become the subject of another controversy, much like it happened after their older son Taimur Ali Khan’s birth. After a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that Kareena’s new book has her second son’s name mentioned as Jehangir Ali Khan, social media has been busy trolling the family for

The report mentioned that in Kareena’s book, titled Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible, the child’s name is mentioned as Jehangir Ali Khan along with his photo. Earlier Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor had confirmed that the baby was named Jeh.

Kareena has finally reacted to the “negativity” and “trolling” her family has been facing since revealing the name of their second son. Speaking to India Today, Kareena said, “I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating.”

“That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February 2021. Kareena, who recently launched her pregnancy book, had previously shared, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

Earlier, Kareena had said that she and Saif would not be announcing their second son’s name this time having faced immense trolling after Taimur’s birth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here