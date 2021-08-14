Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh is a Carbon Copy of His Mother, Says Netizens

After keeping his face hidden for so long, the shutterbugs finally caught a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh or Jehangir Ali Khan. On Friday evening, the celebrity couple stepped out in the city with their sons Taimur and Jeh to visit Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor. It was when Saif stepped out of the car with Jeh in his arms that the paparazzi captured his face. Later, they got a clearer view when their car was passing by and the little one was resting on his nanny’s lap.

Ever since his pictures have gone viral, netizens couldn’t help but draw comparisons between Jeh and Kareena’s childhood photos. Some even went to the extent of calling him Bebo’s exact copy. Take a look at the pictures:

Kareena and Saif once again found themselves amid controversy and trolling for the name of their son. Earlier they were trolled for naming their son Taimur, now Jehangir is the target. Addressing the negativity surrounding her children’s names, the actress told a news outlet, “I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or any form of negativity. Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating.”

“That’s just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating’. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.

The couple welcomed Jeh in February this year. On the work front, she will next be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

