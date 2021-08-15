Kareena Kapoor Looks Sensuous And Svelte In This Black Outfit (View Pic)
Kareena Kapoor may be holidaying with the three men in her life, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir in the Maldives, but her looks are keeping her fans here happy. Makeup artist Mickey Contractor shared a ravishing picture of Kareena.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read | Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai Completes 20 Years: From Aamir Khan’s Akash to Preity Zinta’s Shalini, Ranking All Main Characters From Worst to Best! (LatestLY Exclusive)