Kareena Kapoor Khan Wanted to go For Surrogacy First, Then...

Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan create buzz not only for their movies but also for their children. In her recent book “Pregnancy Bible”, Bebo has shared several secrets from the time she was pregnant. Her concerns about pregnancy were the same as those of other women, who have spoken about it in the past. Kareena, too, was scared about the impact of pregnancy on her figure and thereby her career. Her husband recently opened up about how the challenges for women are different

from men in Bollywood.

Being a mother is not easy for anyone — be it a common girl or a celebrity. Saif spoke at length about how women have to take tough decisions regarding marriage and family planning because this is directly connected to their careers. Recalling Kareena’s pregnancy, he said that she thought about surrogacy. She had a good figure and was getting good work in the industry. Hence, to be pregnant again made her think for some time as it was going to affect her career. Saif said that when he spoke with Kareena about kids the first time, she was surprised and said that she might go for surrogacy.

Later, she realised that you need to give your 100 per cent to everything in life and once the actress made her mind, there were no issues at all. Kareena and Saif dated each other for a very long time before marrying on October 16, 2012. Kareena gave birth to her elder son Taimur, four years after her marriage. In February 2021, her younger son Jehangir was born. The couple’s fans love looking at their family pictures and the husband-wife duo keeps treating them with such photographs from time to time.

