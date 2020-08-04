Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism in Bollywood: It’s the audience that makes or breaks us

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently spoke about the nepotistic culture in Bollywood, a debate that has been raging ever since the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a recent interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, as part of We the Women Asia summit, the actor said that the people attacking actors who have had an upper-hand in the industry due to insider connections are the same people propagating nepotism.

She further said that for an actor to survive in Bollywood depends more on the audience response to their films. She added that there have been children of many superstars who have been unable to establish themselves as successful actors.

"The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (You're still watching these films. Don't go). Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird."

Khan said she has also faced her share of struggles. "It might sound weird but my struggle is there. There is a struggle but it probably is not as interesting as somebody who comes in a train with just Rs 10 in his pocket. Yeah, it's not been that and I can't be apologetic about it."

Watch the clip here

I asked Kareena Kapoor about being labeled the ultimate 'Insider' and the advantage of privilege. This is what she said. Full conversation at: https://t.co/RvIoI2eg5r pic.twitter.com/aw0HXqP2zz " barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 3, 2020

Khan also said actors who come from film families and outsiders work equally hard. She cited examples of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao who, despite not having the same privilege as her, have been a part of many blockbuster films.

Khan will be seen next opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hank's 1994 drama Forrest Gump.

