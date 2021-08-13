Kareena Kapoor Khan on controversy surrounding son's name: 'There's no place for negativity in my life'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken her silence over the controversy surrounding the name of her second baby, Jeh. Khan, who welcomed her second son in February this year, has said that there is no place for negativity in her life.

Talking about the backlash she and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan have faced, the Kurbaan star said that Bollywood celebrities were soft targets for people. "We have two innocent children we are talking about," she said, adding that they are "going to stay happy and positive".

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor said there were more pressing matters to focus on. "I don't think the most important thing is 'what my son is doing'" the actor said. Khan added that she was going to take up meditation to maintain her positive outlook when faced with trolling.

The controversy around Jeh's name came into the limelight after media reports claimed that Khan's book has mentioned it as Jehangir Ali Khan. Earlier Khan's father, actor Randhir Kapoor, had said the name of the baby was Jeh.

A similar controversy had erupted in 2016 when Khan and her husband had revealed Taimur as the name of her first child. The couple had faced massive trolling on social media, with people calling them out for naming their child after a "Turkish invader". The couple had to later issue a clarification, stating that they just loved the meaning of the name Taimur, which means iron.

On the work front, the Jab We Met actor would be seen next in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the American movie Forrest Gump. She also has Hansal Mehta's next in her kitty. Khan would also be seen donning a producer's hat with Ekta Kapoor for the project. She has recently launched her first book called Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

