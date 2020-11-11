Kareena Attends Pre-Diwali Party With Mom Babita, Masaba Gupta

It's the Diwali week and celebrations have already begun for mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor. The actor's manager Poonam Damania hosted a small party at her residence on Tuesday (10 November), and the photos have been trending on social media. Kareena's mother Babita and close friend Masaba Gupta were also part of the bash.

Poonam took to Instagram to share some photos. "Grateful for each day. No better way to enter the festive season than with my favourites #babitakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan @masabagupta @makeupbypompy.....thank you all for your constant love and support", she captioned the pics.

Also Read: Kareena Toasts to More ‘Girlie Nights Together’ on Malaika’s B’day

Kareena Kapoor looked stunning in a white salwar-kurta paired with a red dupatta. Masaba, on the other hand, picked an elegant pale yellow kurti set for the occasion.

On Tuesday, Kareena took to social media to share her love for bindis. "There’s something about wearing a bindi... just love it", the actor wrote alongside a selfie.

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child.

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouKareena Attends Pre-Diwali Party With Mom Babita, Masaba Gupta . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.