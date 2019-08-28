Kareem Hunt won't be allowed at Browns facility during eight-game suspension

The Cleveland Browns wanted running back Kareem Hunt to be allowed in their facility during his eight-game suspension, but the NFL won’t allow it.

Multiple reports including the Cleveland Plain Dealer said the NFL told the Browns that Hunt can’t be at the team facility during the suspension. Hunt was suspended eight games for an incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman. That incident is what led to his release from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns knew they wouldn’t have Hunt on the field for eight games, but told the NFL they wanted to be able to support him instead of having him be on his own for two months.

Kareem Hunt won’t be with Browns first eight weeks

The Plain Dealer said the Browns lobbied the NFL for Hunt to be able to remain with the team “so he had the structure and support of the club during his suspension.”

The curious part of the story is that receiver Antonio Callaway, who is suspended for four games due to a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, is allowed to remain with the team during his suspension. Callaway will not be allowed to practice.

The Plain Dealer noted that Hunt will have to attend counseling and work out on his own.

Hunt can be a factor this season

Hunt’s signing prompted some criticism, but there hasn’t been much outrage in months. Hunt has quietly blended in during the preseason. He has seven carries for 17 yards over two games.

When Hunt returns, he could be a boon for a Browns team with playoff hopes. Nick Chubb is a high-end starting running back, but Hunt led the NFL in rushing yards in 2017 and he can certainly help when he returns. No team will have a better 1-2 combination at tailback for the second half of the season.

But it’s a long time before then. Hunt will have to leave the team on Saturday, and the Browns will hope Hunt doesn’t do anything while he’s away to delay his return.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will start serving his eight-game suspension Saturday. (AP)

