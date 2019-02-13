Kareem Hunt signing spoils Browns' good vibes for 2019 season

The new Browns were going into the 2019 offseason with a ton of optimism reverberating well beyond Cleveland. Then the franchise just had to go and do something that reminds everybody of the old Browns.

Had 23-year-old running back Kareem Hunt not tagged himself with a recent history of violent off-field incidents, which the Chiefs could not tolerate, he would not have been an option for the Browns. They would have been fine moving forward with rising second-year star Nick Chubb and dependable receiving back Duke Johnson Jr.

But Hunt did become an option, and Cleveland took advantage.

So much for those good vibes around the 2019 Browns.

Hunt is a minimal risk for the Browns contractually. They are guaranteeing nothing on his one-year contract, after which he will be a restricted free agent. Their reason for signing him is a familiar refrain in the NFL: talent trumping off-field issues. Hunt is young and has a great feature back skill set. He also had someone vouch for him in Cleveland general manager John Dorsey, the man who drafted him in Kansas City.

There's even an explanation for the troubling timing, less than two and a half months after Hunt was released by the Chiefs once TMZ released a video of him striking a woman. The Browns might have been pushed by rumors that the Bears or Eagles, coached by former Chiefs offensive coordinators Matt Nagy and Doug Pederson, respectively, wanted to sign Hunt soon.

Yet, that doesn't mean the Browns needed to do it. Especially, as Dorsey admitted, without a consultation with experts on such cases of violence.

The Browns also made this move without taking the temperature of their own players. There was and still is plenty of buzz around the offense for 2019 with quarterback Baker Mayfield and new head coach Freddie Kitchens. But the backfield was a big part of it, too.

In order to allow Chubb to break out as a rookie, Cleveland traded 2018 free-agent addition Carlos Hyde in the middle of last season. Johnson also was extended last year through 2021 on a four-year, $16.3 million deal. Both Browns backs had to have felt good about their roles for the upcoming season.

Now Chubb must feel like the Browns don't have as much as faith in him as he once thought. And Johnson likely feels further removed from the team's plans for the near future.





The Browns knew Chubb and Johnson would be both healthy and available to play next season. That's not the case for Hunt, who remains on the Commissioner Exempt List and is facing a league-imposed suspension.

The Browns can sell it as Hunt, a complete, three-down back, being a potential upgrade over either incumbent. But at that position, even the neediest of teams typically do not extend themselves this way to find traditional free-agent solutions, let alone one that creates so much tension.

Dorsey is an aggressive GM whose personnel decisions led to success in Kansas City, and things appear to be headed that way in Cleveland. He also has proved he has no scruples when going after players he likes regardless of their off-field issues. This is the GM who drafted wide receiver Tyreek Hlll in 2016 and has been tied to Jeffery Simmons this year — both players come with red flags similar to those of Hunt.

This particular move is short-sighted on Dorsey's part, as there is a long way to go before the Browns will know whether adding Hunt was worth the storm of critical reaction.

Cleveland sees the chance it's taking on Hunt as costing nothing. But that mindset ignores the fact that such a signing can rankle parts of the fan base and locker room alike.

Especially for a franchise that has not been this excited about a team since it relaunched in Cleveland 20 seasons ago this year.