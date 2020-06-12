Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son, Adam, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a neighbor. (Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son was arrested this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times, TMZ Sports reported. Local authorities confirmed the report to ABC 7 in San Clemente, California.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked on Wednesday and later released on bond for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, per the report. An investigation is ongoing.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said it responded to a call of a stabbing around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The victim reportedly took himself to the hospital. The injuries were non-life threatening, per authorities.

Abdul-Jabbar, 28, appeared on “Celebrity Family Feud” alongside his Hall of Fame father in 2017. He is the youngest of the six-time NBA MVP’s five children and joined his dad back in 1995 for an episode of “Full House.”

